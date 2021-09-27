Lyric Opera's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE is Now Open

Donizetti's The Elixir of Love is opera's most heartwarming comedy, filled with delectable music that will be led by Lyric's Music Director Enrique Mazzola in this new-to-Chicago production directed by Daniel Slater. Design by Robert Innes Hopkins; original lighting design by Simon Mills; revival lighting design by Sarah Riffle; choreography by Tim Claydon; with the Lyric Opera Chorus prepared by Michael Black.

No operatic hero is more endearing than Nemorino, who pines for the flirtatious Adina. She's the owner of the town's hotel, he's her delightfully naive waiter. His only hope to win her is the "elixir" sold by the quack, Dr. Dulcamara - little does he know that it's just Bordeaux wine! From start to finish we root for Nemorino, as Adina toys with him until she finally lets him know how she really feels. Starring soprano Ailyn Pérez as Adina, Charles Castronovo as Nemorino, Joshua Hopkins as Belcore, and Kyle Ketelsen as Dulcamara.

Performance dates for The Elixir of Love are September 26, 29 and October 2, 5, and 8 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr., Chicago. Performance times vary.

For tickets and information call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/elixir.