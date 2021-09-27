Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here

Lyric Opera's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE is Now Open

pixeltracker

Performance dates for The Elixir of Love are September 26, 29 and October 2, 5, and 8 at the Lyric Opera House.

Sep. 27, 2021  
Lyric Opera's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE is Now Open

Donizetti's The Elixir of Love is opera's most heartwarming comedy, filled with delectable music that will be led by Lyric's Music Director Enrique Mazzola in this new-to-Chicago production directed by Daniel Slater. Design by Robert Innes Hopkins; original lighting design by Simon Mills; revival lighting design by Sarah Riffle; choreography by Tim Claydon; with the Lyric Opera Chorus prepared by Michael Black.

No operatic hero is more endearing than Nemorino, who pines for the flirtatious Adina. She's the owner of the town's hotel, he's her delightfully naive waiter. His only hope to win her is the "elixir" sold by the quack, Dr. Dulcamara - little does he know that it's just Bordeaux wine! From start to finish we root for Nemorino, as Adina toys with him until she finally lets him know how she really feels. Starring soprano Ailyn Pérez as Adina, Charles Castronovo as Nemorino, Joshua Hopkins as Belcore, and Kyle Ketelsen as Dulcamara.


Performance dates for The Elixir of Love are September 26, 29 and October 2, 5, and 8 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr., Chicago. Performance times vary.

For tickets and information call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/elixir.


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dance Theatre X Minimal Canto-Opera WAITING HEART Wins Two Hong Kong Dance Awards
  • Fredric Mao Will Direct August Strindberg's ROAD TO DAMASCUS at Hong Kong Repertory Theatre
  • ALICE (in wonderland) Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre & Streaming
  • Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Conductor Lio Kuokman, and Cellist Trey Lee Will Perform A Programme Celebrating Hong Kong's Vibrant Culture