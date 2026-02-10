Lookingglass Theatre to Present COME AS YOU AREN'T BALL Celebration of Costume Design

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lookingglass Theatre Company will present Come As You Aren’t Ball, a premier costumed benefit celebrating and supporting the Ensemble’s acclaimed tradition of creating bold new work. Co-chaired by Founding Ensemble Member David Schwimmer and board member Nancy Ali, the event invites guests to arrive in imaginative “character couture,” drawing inspiration from the iconic costume designs that have defined Lookingglass productions across the years.

Guests and media are encouraged to explore the dedicated event website, a visually rich gallery of Lookingglass’s most unforgettable costumes, created to spark inspiration and celebrate the artistry behind the work. Come As You Aren’t Ball takes place Saturday, May 2, 2026, at The Wellsley.

Rooted in the extraordinary world that Lookingglass creates every day, the event draws participants into a legacy that spans from the company’s beginnings as a scrappy ensemble of artists to its recognition as a Tony Award–winning leader in American theatre. Throughout its history, Lookingglass has remained committed to the belief that art should ignite curiosity, expand empathy, and bring people together. Honoring decades of costume design, the event celebrates a shared spirit of imagination among the artists, educators, audiences, and supporters who make this creative world possible.

Special guest appearances include a performance by drag, cabaret, opera, theatre and live art star Le Gateau Chocolat, magician Benjamin Barnes and DJ Lady D. The evening’s celebrity co-hosts and a judge for the costume contest will be announced at a later date.

The honorees are Wintrust (The Corporate Leadership Award), Steve and Lorrayne Weiss (The Arts Champion Award) and architect John Morris (The Service to the Arts Tribute).

In true Lookingglass fashion, the evening will be unlike all others. The imaginative costume ball unfolds over two acts, each offering its own world of wonder. The evening begins at 5:30pm with a pink carpet arrival to set the tone for the unique and vibrant event.

Act I, beginning at 5:30pm, welcomes an exclusive group of 170 guests into a vibrant, immersive costumed cocktail and dining experience filled with character, color, and surprise. It includes an elegant dinner, curated program, fabulous live auction, and special guest appearances. All Act I guests are invited to stay for Act II.

Act II, beginning at 8:30pm, transforms the night into a dazzling dance party and celebration for 400 guests, where creativity reigns and the unexpected becomes the star of the show. Guests will experience savory and sweet bites, open bar, rousing special guest performances, delightful silent auction, and the acclaimed DJ Lady D to carry the party through the night. Tickets, $1500 (Act I and II) and $500 (Act II), are available.