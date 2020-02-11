Liz Callaway Brings BROADWAY AND BEYOND to Metropolis

Join Chicago native Liz Callaway as she performs her brand new concert Broadway and Beyond at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 26, 2020.

Chicago's own Liz Callaway returns home in a concert featuring music from The Great White Way, as well as the pop and film worlds. An Emmy winner and Tony nominee, Liz has starred in Miss Saigon, Cats, and Baby on Broadway and was the singing voice of Anya in the Oscar-nominated film Anastasia.

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond will be at Metropolis on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $40, Stage Tables are $45. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Creole Stomp (March 20), Skerryvore (March 21), Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman and Etel Melamed (March 22), and Van Morrison Party with The Commitments Tribute (March 27).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You