Live Music Returns To Drury Lane Theatre On July 10 With Ron Hawking

Grammy-nominee Ron Hawking returns to Drury Lane Theatre with his signature performance: Ron Hawking: The Men and Their Music! This swingin' concert pays homage to such iconic voices as the great Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Frankie Valli, and more. Live music makes its triumphant return to Drury Lane on Saturday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the box office, DruryLaneTheatre.com or (630) 530-0111. Pre-show prix fixe dining will be available at Drury Lane's onsite restaurant, Lucille. Dinner is served at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and brunch is offered at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Ron Hawking: The Men and Their Music marks the start of live performances returning to Drury Lane. Additional summer concerts will be announced in the coming weeks, and the 2021/2022 theatrical season begins in September with Forever Plaid and also includes Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Evita, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, and Steel Magnolias.

Box Office: 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

Call (630) 530-0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com