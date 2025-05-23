Links Hall Will Host DUSK Closing Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Links Hall has announced DUSK, a special all-day closing event on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 to ritualize and celebrate the beloved organization's almost 50-year impact in the dance and performance community in Chicago and beyond.

DUSK begins with a performance marathon of back-to-back 10-minute performances by current and former Links Hall artists, curated via a public Open Call released today. At 3:30pm, a “Sunset Ceremony,” will take place with speakers from Links Hall's 47-year history, opportunities for the public to make comments, and an artist-led community ritual. RSVP is recommended. This portion will be recorded by the Chicago Dance History Project for the Links Hall archives.

After a dinner break, Jacinda Bullie and Jaquanda Saulter-Villegas will perform FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It! at 7pm as the penultimate performance of the Co-MISSION Festival of New Works. Then DUSK turns into night with a dance party with installation performances and DJs to keep the boards warm into the late hours.

“Links Hall's closing event will unfold in true Links Hall form: performance-filled, community-connected, reverent, and celebratory. From noon to midnight on June 28th, 2025, artists, audience members, staff, board members, supporters, and community from Links' 47-year history are invited to gather, perform, speak, mourn, dance, celebrate, and everything else to honor this beloved organization. We hope the day will move in a steady crescendo. What better way to honor this cornerstone of Chicago's performance community than to bask in it.”

As an added layer on the farewell event, a small film crew will be capturing the entire day for the Links Hall archive, as well as for what will eventually become a standalone documentary about the last 72 hours at Links Hall. You can drop into a confessional video booth to share your Links story, or more casually offer vibes, memories, and off-the-cuff commentary to camera crew floating over the course of the day. (All attendees should expect a general public release notice in the space.)

If, like many Chicagoans, Links Hall has had an impact on your life, you are invited to any or all DUSK: A Marathon of Performances, a Sunset Ceremony, and a Party to Honor the Closing of Links Hall.

Links Hall encourages artists of all disciplines to sign up for a slot in the marathon of 10-minute performances via the following registration form: Open Call: 10-Minute Performances for DUSK.

For more information about DUSK, please visit www.linkshall.org/dusk

TICKETS

No tickets are required to attend the Performance Marathon, Links Story filming, or Dance Party at DUSK. To guarantee a seat at the Sunset Ceremony, attendees should RSVP here. Standing room will be available to attendees who did not reserve seats.

Tickets to FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It! in the Co-MISSION Festival of New Works range on a scale from $16-$42. Purchase a ticket for the 7pm performance on June 28th here, or to any of the other performances throughout the two-week Festival here.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds