Lifeline Theatre Presents The 25th Annual FILLET OF SOLO FESTIVAL

Former Lifeline Theatre Artistic Director Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 25th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running virtually January 21-February 13, 2022.

Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline virtually brings 10 storytelling collectives and 28 solo performers together from all over the country in a three-week online gallery of powerful, personal stories.

The 2022 Fillet of Solo Festival will stream January 21-February 13, 2022, online via a password protected website where ticket holders will have access to the full line up of stories until the Festival concludes. Ticket prices are "Name Your Price" (suggested $45) for access to the gallery for the full three weeks PLUS live virtual extras including panel discussions and storytelling workshops with Festival artists.

Tickets are now available for purchase by calling the Lifeline Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.