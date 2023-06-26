League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix

The League of Chicago Theatres has revealed exciting changes to Hot Tix, Chicago’s discount ticket service for the League’s 200+ members. To remain competitive and to best serve the needs of its members, Hot Tix, historically a half-price ticketing service, will now offer all discounted tickets beginning July 3, 2023. Half-price tickets will also remain an option, but discounts will now vary.

HotTix operates online at HotTix.org and in-person at Guest Services inside Block 37 Shops on State, 108 N State Street. The Block 37 location is open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Tickets sold through Hot Tix are meant to be the lowest offered by any third-party tickets service. Proceeds provide revenue through ticket sales to individual theaters and by supporting programs of the League of Chicago Theatres, which promotes, supports and advocates for the theatre industry.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Hot Tix is an important program on many levels. It provides an affordable entry point to theater for audiences, supports individual theatres in neighborhoods across the city and suburbs, and sales directly support the League of Chicago Theatres, a non-profit that uplifts the industry through its grants, programs and advocacy.”

Since reopening after the pandemic in August 2021, Hot Tix has sold over 86,000 tickets and has served more than 18,000 patrons at the in-person outlets downtown. Hot Tix has sold tickets for 500+ productions since reopening, putting more than 1.5 million dollars back into the Chicago Theatre community.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Available half-price tickets will be listed at HotTix.org. Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.