League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix

Hot Tix, historically a half-price ticketing service, will now offer all discounted tickets beginning July 3, 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 1 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo 3 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
You Can Now Become 'The Pinball Wizard' With Pop-Up Pinball Arcade at The Goodman's THE WH Photo 4 Pop-Up Pinball Arcade Joins THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman

League of Chicago Theatres Reveals Changes to Hot Tix The League of Chicago Theatres has revealed exciting changes to Hot Tix, Chicago’s discount ticket service for the League’s 200+ members. To remain competitive and to best serve the needs of its members, Hot Tix, historically a half-price ticketing service, will now offer all discounted tickets beginning July 3, 2023. Half-price tickets will also remain an option, but discounts will now vary.

HotTix operates online at HotTix.org and in-person at Guest Services inside Block 37 Shops on State, 108 N State Street. The Block 37 location is open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Tickets sold through Hot Tix are meant to be the lowest offered by any third-party tickets service. Proceeds provide revenue through ticket sales to individual theaters and by supporting programs of the League of Chicago Theatres, which promotes, supports and advocates for the theatre industry.  

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Hot Tix is an important program on many levels. It provides an affordable entry point to theater for audiences, supports individual theatres in neighborhoods across the city and suburbs, and sales directly support the League of Chicago Theatres, a non-profit that uplifts the industry through its grants, programs and advocacy.”

Since reopening after the pandemic in August 2021, Hot Tix has sold over 86,000 tickets and has served more than 18,000 patrons at the in-person outlets downtown. Hot Tix has sold tickets for 500+ productions since reopening, putting more than 1.5 million dollars back into the Chicago Theatre community. 

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Available half-price tickets will be listed at HotTix.org. Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.

About Chicago theatre 

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret Photo
Chicago Artist Guides Hosts Cabaret Fundraiser: A Night Of Cag-baret

Chicago Artist Guide (CAG), a non-profit which aims to diversify Chicago theater casting and hiring, is holding its first fundraiser, a cabaret-style night, at the Chicago Children's Theater (100 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) on July 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

2
Saint Sebastian Players to Present NUNSENSE, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and More in 42nd Seas Photo
Saint Sebastian Players to Present NUNSENSE, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and More in 42nd Season

The Saint Sebastian Players have announced the company's 42nd season, featuring a musical with toe-tapping nuns, a political drama and a classic romantic comedy. Performances take place at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure.

3
WFMT to Present Chicago Symphony Orchestras CONCERT FOR CHICAGO Live From Millennium Park Photo
WFMT to Present Chicago Symphony Orchestra's CONCERT FOR CHICAGO Live From Millennium Park

Chicago's classical music radio station WFMT will present CONCERT FOR CHICAGO - a live performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) from Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion - on 98.7WFMT, wfmt.com, and the WFMT app on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 pm. WFMT's Dave Schwan and Robbie Ellis will co-host the program.

4
Chicagos Newest Dance Company NIKO8 to Present SWARM- A New Ballet Set To Nordic Metal Roc Photo
Chicago's Newest Dance Company NIKO8 to Present SWARM- A New Ballet Set To Nordic Metal Rock Fusion

Niko8, a new Chicago-based performance collective led by cutting edge director/choreographer Sean Roschman, will present its inaugural work SWARM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Ardent Dance Company (7/07-7/09)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hip Hop Nutcracker
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mystery Show
Chicago Magic Lounge (4/05-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company in the Water Tower Water Works (5/24-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Who’s Tommy
Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre (6/13-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
Beverly Arts Center (5/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catch Me If You Can The Musical
The Edge Theater (7/08-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You