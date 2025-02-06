League of Chicago Theatres Celebrates Black History Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The League of Chicago Theatres shines a spotlight on Black History Month in conjunction with Chicago Theatre Week, February 6-16, 2025, and Chicago Theatre Week Continued, February 17-23, 2025.

The League of Chicago Theatres will host the first event in its Cultural Conversation Series. Join theatre leaders for a community conversation celebrating Black History Month at 6pm on Monday, February 17 at Definition Theatre, 1160 E 55th St, Chicago.

The League of Chicago Theatres’ Cultural Conversation Series intends to uplift theatres and artistic organizations who have a commitment to their communities and cultures. The program will engage industry leaders in thoughtful discission and showcase opportunities for attendees to get involved in their initiatives. The February Cultural Conversation will be moderated and curated by Definition Theatre Executive Director Neel McNeil.

The following is a selection of work in Chicago available in February in celebration of Black History Month:

• First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston sings Ella Fitzgerald (Metropolis Performing Arts Centre):

• We Always Bounce Black (The Second City)

• Debate: Baldwin v. Buckley (TimeLine)

• Fat Ham (Goodman)

• 1619: The Journey of a People (3rd Dimension Performance Group)

• A Raisin in the Sun (Court)

• Policy: Running Numbers A Family Business (Harold Washington Cultural Center)

• The Promotion (MPAACT—Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre)

• Big Black Comedy (The Den)

• Three Little Birds (Young People’s Theater)

Discounted tickets to many of the productions are available at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com and HotTix.org. Otherwise, tickets may be purchased through the respective theatre companies.

Comments