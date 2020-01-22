Lauren Fisher Has Been Named Silent Theatre Company's Executive Director

Silent Theatre Company, for the first time in fifteen years of existence, has chosen an Executive Director. Lauren Fisher, a co-founding member of the original ensemble, was unanimously elected by the ensemble to oversee the business and fundraising aspects of the organization, as the company reflects on reaching this decade and a half milestone.

"STC has always functioned in an unorthodox manner. As someone well versed in that odd and colorful history, Lauren is not only the obvious choice because of her professional experience, but also happens to be a huge part of this ensemble and a true friend. I know she can be depended on to carry the spirit of our organization forward," Notes Artistic Director, Tonika Todorova.

Lauren Fisher is a veteran fundraiser of over a decade, a founding ensemble member of Silent Theatre Company and an avid member of the Chicago theater community. Lauren got her start in fundraising at Steppenwolf Theatre Company where she spent 7.5 years wearing many hats within the organization which culminated in the establishment of a lucrative major giving program and assisting in raising millions for the company. She then moved on to major giving with The Greater Chicago Food Depository. In the last 12 months, Lauren has been consulting with local (mainly arts) organizations in strengthening annual and capital campaign fundraising, providing leadership training, board development and strategic planning. She is thrilled to step into her new role as Executive Director with Silent Theatre Company and will be seen on stage in the remount of Incomplete Conversations this March.

"It's an honor to serve Silent Theatre Company as Executive Director. For 15 years, this company has meant so much to me - it's my artistic home and my chosen family. As a career fundraiser and nonprofit specialist, I am excited to assist the company in achieving financial stability, a strong and united board of trustees and a strategic vision that allows us to make art for the next 15 years."

To kick off our fifteen season, Silent Theatre Company will present a remount of the hit original, immersive production, Incomplete Conversations, which opens March 5th at Tapestry Fellowship. For info and tickets please visit silenttheatre.com

SILENT THEATRE COMPANY seeks to find truth in those moments of the human experience that are not expressed aloud. We strive to create theatrical work that is derived from and strengthens the bonds of our community through the empathetic experience that live theatre is best suited to deliver. We welcome all who seek to examine the extraordinary and everyday moments of life in the context of honesty and emotional intelligence.





