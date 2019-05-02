Late Nite Catechism Celebrates 26 Years! Special Performance And Discount Tickets Offered

A Chicago original and international hit, LATE NITE CATECHISM turns 26 in the city where it all started.

A special anniversary performance of LATE NITE CATECHISM will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Local actress Lisa Braatz will star as "Sister," a role she has performed since 2003, both in Chicago and on tour.

A limited number of 26 tickets will be available for purchase at the original 1993 ticket price: $8. Those tickets are available directly through the Royal George box office, or at Ticketmaster using the code LNC26. All other tickets are $30.

A pre-show celebration with food, drinks, and assorted sweets will begin an hour before performance time.

The role of Sister, the wise-cracking, lovable character of LATE NITE CATECHISM, was created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, both products of the Catholic school system.

Since opening in May of 1993 at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, LATE NITE CATECHISM has seen three popes, three cardinals, four presidents, three Chicago mayors, at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, LATE NITE CATECHISM has helped raise more than $3 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

Call it Carol Burnett meets Whoopi Goldberg. This interactive comedy is part catechism class, part stand-up routine. Ruling her classroom with an iron fist, Sister teaches her students - who happen to be the audience - everything she knows about saints, sin, heaven and hell...while dolling out rewards and reprimands with lightning speed.

The New York Times calls it "hilarious, well-written and inspired." The Chicago Reader calls it "a top-notch comedy." Jeffrey Lyons from TV's Sneak Previews called LATE NITE CATECHISM "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

For more information, go to www.nuns4fun.com. For tickets at the Royal George, call the box office at 312-988-9000.





