LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISTRACTION! Sketch Show is Coming to Second City's Donny's Skybox Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lights, Camera, Distraction! is an hour-long sketch show that spoofs, subverts, and satirizes the silver screen moments that defined us. For film buffs and casual moviegoers alike, it's a whirlwind tour through decades of cinema history that refuses to take any of it seriously.

Writer/Director Chris Kivlahan (from the viral online sketch comedy group Wet Mouth) combines his deep love of movies and deeper love of parody to bring a fast-paced hour of what-ifs, deleted scenes, and whimsical send-ups of the theater experience to Second City's intimate Donny's Skybox theater.

Already in rehearsals, this high-energy, limited engagement show features hilarious sketches, spot-on impressions, and a musical number straight out of La La Land - with a parody twist, of course. It makes its red carpet premiere on December 7th at 6:00 PM, with additional shows on the 14th, 21st, and 28th.

What was actually in that blue pill in The Matrix? Did they really need a bigger boat, or is it how you use it? Does every Fight Club need the same rules? Lights, Camera, Distraction! answers questions you never knew you had. Be sure to catch it in theaters before the studio dumps it on a streamer.

Presented by Lucky Girl Productions, this unmissable show stars a talented ensemble comprised of Timothy Edward, Ella Eisman, Blair Girkins, Tristan Halloran, Hugo Hentoff, and Declan Rhodes.

Performance Details

Written and Directed by: Chris Kivlahan

Produced by: Lucky Girl Productions

Starring: Timothy Edward, Ella Eisman, Blair Girkins, Tristan Halloran, Hugo Hentoff, and Declan Rhodes

Location: Donny's Skybox Theater (Floor 4) at Second City Chicago (230 W. North Ave., Chicago IL)

Dates and Times: Sundays 12/7, 12/14, 12/21, and 12/28 at 6:00