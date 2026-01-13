LES MISERABLES Comes to Peoria in February

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will welcome Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This production is part of the 25–26 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series and will take the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center stage for eight performances Feb. 10–15, 2026.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Hayden Tee as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Jaedynn Latter as ‘Éponine,’ Peter Neureuther as ‘Marius’ and Alexa Lopez as ‘Cosette.’ Lillian Castner and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of ‘Petit Gervais/Gavroche.’