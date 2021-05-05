Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS to be Presented by Music Theater Works In Illinois

This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and more.

May. 5, 2021  

Music Theater Works will present "Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits" at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 18, 2021 through June 27, 2021 as the first production of the 2021 season.

About The Show:

Join Music Theater Works for an evening filled with beloved hits from the 50s and 60s. This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and many others. This concert is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and help you remember your favorite memories from the past and introduce these hits to a new generation.

This is an outdoor, socially-distanced performance.

Production Details

WHO:

Music Theater Works

WHAT:

- "Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits"
- Music by Hit Artists of the 1950s and 1960s
- Directed by Kyle Dougan and Martin L. Woods
_ Music Director and Conducted by Jermaine Hill

CAST:

- Adia Bell
- Curtis Bannister
- Dawn Bless
- Evan Tyrone Martin
- Gilbert Domally
- Justin Brill
- Lydia Burke

WHEN:

- Group Performance: Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 1:00 PM
- Press Performance: Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 2:00 PM
- Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 1:00 PM
- Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 1:00 PM
- Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
- Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

WHERE:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts
9501 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $39 for Standard Seating and tickets start at $48 for Preferred Seating. Tickets for those ages 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/BoxOffice/

HEALTH SAFETY:

Health safety guidelines imposed by North Shore Center For The Performing Arts have been followed in the staging of this event. For more information about measures being taken please visit the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts website at NorthShoreCenter.org.

UPCOMING SHOWS

The 2021 season will feature MAMMA MIA! (Aug 19th - Aug 29th), RAGTIME (Oct 28th - Nov 7th), and BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL (Dec 23rd - Jan 2, 2022).


