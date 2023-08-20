LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS to Be Held in September

The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area with one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals. For more than 17 years, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce has presented one of the most unique and popular art festivals in Chicagoland. Every aspect, from artists to musicians to vendors and everything in between, is specifically selected by the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce in order to bring the best to the heart of Lakeview and to all who visit during the Festival.Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance, this fee goes to supporting additional events and offerings in the Lakeview East area. Visit LakeviewEastFestivalOfTheArts.com for more information.

The 2023 Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases more than 120-juried artists featuring world-class original paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. In addition to the diverse artists' booths, the Festival also includes live music on multiple stages, a children's play area, wine, beer and food booths, an interactive garden oasis and much more. The image chosen for the 2023 Festival is by Dallas-based artist Alex Grimmer and is a 73” x 36” piece of mixed media work called “Dark Lady” and is comprised of 20 Cher albums including “Two The Hard Way” with Greg Allman,  original Imperial Record Cher label, original “Half Breed” vinyl, original “Foxy Lady” vinyl and original “Black Rose” vinyl.

ABOUT THE LAKEVIEW EAST CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is a broad community-based organization designed to represent and help merchants and other businesspeople in the community. It is a policy of the organization to promote goodwill and a pleasant business environment for merchants, consumers, and area residents. As a not for profit organization of merchants and various businesspeople, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works to foster economic growth and development within its boundaries of Diversey Parkway on the south, and Irving Park Road on the north, to the Lake on the the west, through the collaborative efforts of its staff, volunteers, Board of Directors and the City of Chicago Department of Community Development. Learn more at LakeviewEast.com.

