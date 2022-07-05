Kokandy Productions Presents SWEENEY TODD at The Chopin Theatre in September

Kokandy Productions will continue its 10th anniversary season with a revival of Stephen Sondheim's macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, direction and choreography by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham (he/him) and music direction by Nick Sula (he/him).

Just in time for Halloween, the Chopin Theatre basement will be transformed into 19th century London, daring audiences to attend this haunting, harrowing tale playing September 8 - November 6, 2022 at 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are now on sale at bit.ly/SweeneyChicago. The press opening is Friday, September 16 at 7 pm.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical for its Broadway premiere. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London hungry for more. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world.

Kokandy Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham comments, "For our 10th anniversary season, it felt important to celebrate with a master of the musical form - and it doesn't get much better than Sondheim. It will be fun to take on another tale of revenge, but this time with a twist on class. Whereas Cruel Intentions allows the elite to wreak havoc, no one is safe in Sweeney Todd, where those above will serve those down below. Another show of the flesh, this will be a dark delight for the Halloween season, a Sweeney you can smell and taste and feel."