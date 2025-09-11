Kokandy Productions Brings JEKYLL & HYDE to the Chopin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Halloween, Kokandy Productions embraces gothic horror with a revival of Jekyll & Hyde – the first Chicago staging of the macabre musical in over 15 years. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier, Jekyll & Hyde will play October 9 – December 21, 2025 on the The Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

Featuring the full orchestration and a 15-piece orchestra, the epic and sweeping score takes the company to the Chopin Mainstage for the first time, creating a chilling chamber for this haunting tale.

Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde is conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn.

Audiences will be taken to the moral limit by David Moreland (Cruel Intentions, American Psycho) in the titular roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde. Ava Stovall (Alice by Heart) returns to Kokandy as Lucy Harris (the Red Rat's main attraction and Hyde's obsession) and Emily McCormick makes her Kokandy debut as Emma Carew (Jekyll's fiance). The trio will be joined by Nathan Calaranan (Sir Danvers Carew), Ismael Garcia (Lord Savage), Jon Parker Jackson (Bishop of Basingstoke), Quinn Kelch (Simon Stride), Quinn Rigg (General Lord Glossop), Gabby Sauceda-Koziol (Sir Archibold Proops) Quinn Simmons (Poole), Maiko Terazawa (Lady Beaconsfield) and Kevin Webb (Gabriel John Utterson).

Swings include Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Emily Ling Mei, Caitlin Preuss, Anna Seibert, Jaxson Smith and Kelan M. Smith.

An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself – both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham comments, “At the heart of Jekyll & Hyde is a question... and a dare: how far is too far, and are we willing to take the risk and find out? In spending our fall with this beloved gothic thriller, we're taking the dare, heading upstairs and going full swoon into penny dreadful pulp. With a 15-piece orchestra supporting our cast, the music will drive us to the edge, taunting and tantalizing us with a curiosity that is provocative, sexy and scary as hell. Do you dare?”

Music Director Nick Sula adds, “We are so excited to explore the broad range and color of the full orchestration, to emphasize the theme of duality – powerful brass paired with agile woodwinds, bold synths and percussion contrasting the elegant string quartet – all accompanying the passionate ballads and the intimate duets, from the explosions of full ensemble chorus to the quiet intensity of personal revelations. With the largest orchestra in Kokandy history and a cast of powerhouse voices, this production is sure to be an unforgettable experience!”

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), G “Max” Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Forrest Gregor (Associate Sound Design), Syd Genco (Make-up Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Charlie Baker (Violence Director), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Director), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Kendyl Meyer (Assistant Production Manager), Hannah Kwak (A1), Christine Burquest (A2), Shelby Burgus (Stage Manager) and Yasmeen Abiad (Assistant Stage Manager).