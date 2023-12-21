Kick Off New Year With The Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH At Raue Center For The Arts

Kick off 2024 with a musical blast from the past! Raue Center For The Arts is proud to welcome the award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles' vast history book at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2023.

“When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year's Eve. What better way to ring in 2020 than with John, Ringo, Paul, and George!”

This year, ‘American English' pays homage to The Beatles' 1963 Royal Command Performance. The second set will feature the hit album "Hey Jude" played in its entirety.

American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band “The Beatles Incarnate.” Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates “The Complete Beatles Tribute” complete with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards, and also won “Best Tribute Band” three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues and theatres worldwide.

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members*) and can be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.