Juan Muñoz Brings Musical Solo Show I'M NOT SAD! To Davenports Piano Bar

ALTA award nominated storyteller Juan Muñoz brings his musical solo show I'm Not Sad! back to Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret Friday January 3rd and 10th at 8pm.

The show is comprised of lists, letters, original songs, and comedy held together in a little black book Juan affectionately refers to as "his book of feelings". Unable to process any large emotions in his life unless they are "written, rewritten, thrown out, and written again." Juan showcases his type A lifestyle, with a type B personality.

"I spend a lot of time in my head" says Juan Muñoz, self described star on the rise, "but this show allows me to get out of my head and make it about the audience. Solo shows can be a bit self-serving, so I love playing with different elements of audience participation and pushing boundaries as to what is or isn't storytelling."

"I'm Not Sad!" lives at the intersection of humor and healing and keeps audience on their toes. From terrible hook ups, "Bill Cosby scat solos", scary run ins with law enforcement, and what it was like growing up "gay, fat, Mexican, and asthmatic." Juan is able to walk a delicate tightrope of emotional vulnerability and comedy that will make you snort your drink out.

Juan quips " The truth always guides the funniest material, but just because I choose to laugh about it, doesn't mean it doesn't hurt. The pain guides a creative process that allows me open up about how I feel about my race, orientation, depression and any other aspect of my life that I didn't always celebrate. It's reaffirming when people come up to me after the show and tell me of their similar experiences. It reminds me why it's important to keep speaking out."

Tickets can be reserved on line at the links below

Friday January 3rd at 8pm

http://davenportspianobar.com/events/juan-munoz-2/

Friday January 10th at 8pm

http://davenportspianobar.com/events/juan-munoz-3/

$12 dollar entry

2 drink minimum

21+

Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret

1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622





