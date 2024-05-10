Jerry Seinfeld Adds Additional Shows To Beacon Theatre Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added additional dates this November and December to his record-breaking residency at the historic Beacon Theatre. The newly-added shows will take place on Saturday, November 23 and Saturday, December 21, with performances at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on both nights. Tickets for all four performances go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.



Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television, “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.



His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly-acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian” and “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (“Is this Anything?,” “Seinlanguage,” and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and a children's book (“Halloween”). He stars in the comedy film, “Unfrosted,” which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.



In April 2023, Seinfeld celebrated his 100th performance at The Beacon as part of his historic residency, which initially began in January 2016. Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at the legendary venue with 117 performances.



Tickets for the four newly added Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024 via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, May 18.

Comments