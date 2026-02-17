Jeff Awards Seeking Nominations For Special Award Ahead Of 52nd Anniversary Non-Equity Ceremony

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Jeff Awards are accepting nominations for a Special Award to be presented at the 52nd Anniversary Non-Equity Awards ceremony in Chicago. Submissions are due February 27 at 6 p.m. CST. The awards ceremony will take place March 23 at the Harris Theater.

Since 1968, the Jeff Awards have recognized excellence in Chicago theater across more than 30 artistic and technical categories. As part of the annual Non-Equity Awards ceremony, a Special Award honors an individual or organization that has made a significant and lasting contribution to the Chicago theater community.

Nominations for the Special Award for the 52nd Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be accepted through February 27, 2026 at 6 p.m. CST. Submissions may be sent to specialaward@jeffawards.org.

Past recipients have included actors, directors, playwrights, company founders, administrators, media members, philanthropists, theater companies, community leaders, and legislators who have helped advance the art and reputation of Chicago theater since the first award was presented in 1969. Additional details are available on the Jeff Awards website by searching “Special Award.”

Ticket Information

The 52nd Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Harris Theater in Chicago, IL. Tickets will be available beginning February 19 at www.jeffawards.org, with an early bird discount available using the code EBJEFFNE. Discounted tickets will be offered through February 28 or while supplies last, after which regular pricing will apply.