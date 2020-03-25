Jackalope Theatre Susepnds All Performances of FAST COMPANY

Jackalope Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We hope that you are healthy during this time; you continue to be at the forefront of our minds. On March 13, for safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we announced that all performances of Fast Company had been suspended. We were fortunate that support from patrons and donors allowed us to honor all of the artist contracts in full.

As many of you know, we are an Arts Partner in Residence at Broadway Armory Park. Our partner, the Chicago Park District has cancelled all events through April 7, 2020. As conditions are changing so rapidly with this crisis, it is difficult to predict at this time when public events will be able to resume.

As such, Jackalope Theatre Company has decided to cancel the remainder of Season 12 live events, including the spring production of Justice Hehir's Night Creatures. Fortunately, we will be able to postpone and still bring you this production in Season 13, so you will not miss out on this truly impressive new work. We're very excited to get to share it with you soon.

This decision was not an easy one, but we do believe it is the right one. It was made after careful deliberation with our staff, company, and board. Jackalope takes the health and safety of our audience, artists, staff, and volunteers seriously. You make Jackalope happen, and we look forward to gathering with you once again next season.

What do I do with my ticket? If you had purchased a ticket for one of the suspended performances, we encourage you to consider converting the value of your ticket into a tax-deductible donation. A staff member will be reaching out via email to discuss all options related to your tickets.

Will there be digital content? We believe sharing stories, engaging imagination, and expanding our shared American identity is vital - particularly in times of duress. Stay tuned to our social media pages and website for digital content and other surprises in the coming weeks!

Jackalope has some unique resources that give us stability as we address the questions the future holds. Jackalope has a three-year residency with the Chicago Parks District, a small and dedicated staff, a fiercely loyal and enterprising team of company members and board of directors, and invaluable foundational support. Jackalope will survive, but the impact of this will be felt. Jackalope anticipates a loss of nearly 65% of our projected earned revenue for the year. We, and other small arts organizations like us, will face many challenges ahead.

If you are able to support others during this time, please consider making a donation to Jackalope Theatre Company. We have been so grateful for your support over the years, we thank you, we love you, and we are with you. We will count the days until Season 13 (you can, too, if you pre-order your subscription below). Until then, we'll see you on the internet!

Love and Antlers,

The Company, Staff and Board of Jackalope Theatre Company





