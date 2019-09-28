JESUS IS KING: A KANYE WEST EXPERIENCE Comes to the Auditorium Theatre Tonight

The historic Auditorium Theatre hosts "Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience" tonight, September 28, 2019. Tickets are free and ONLY available through Ticketmaster.com. After entry with a mobile ticket, the show will be a PHONE FREE environment, which includes smart watches. Phones will be locked in a YONDR pouch until after the show.

The pop-up listening party for his new album Jesus Is King starts at 9PM tonight, and will also include a sneak peek from a forthcoming IMAX film of the same name, directed by British filmmaker Nick Knight.

"The Auditorium Theatre is thrilled to welcome Kanye and his Jesus is King celebration to its 130-year-old stage tonight, as it has welcomed other music royalty before it - from Prince to Aretha to Elton to Bruce," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre Chief Executive Officer. "We will always be a home for the best that music has to offer."

Tickets are FREE only through Ticketmaster and may be found online here. Doors open at 7:30PM, and ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early. This is a PHONE FREE environment, and phones will be locked in a YONDR pouch until after the show.





