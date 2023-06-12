KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Irene Tu is Coming to The Den Theatre in September

Tu's first comedy album WE’RE DONE NOW debuted in March of this year at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

 The Den Theatre will present comedian Irene Tu, performing on Thursday September 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Irene Tu is an LA-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer who honed her chops in San Francisco. Her first comedy album WE’RE DONE NOW debuted in March of this year at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts. Irene has performed at Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in the highly coveted “INTRODUCING”showcase. Her STAND-UP FEATURING set is the most watched reel on Comedy Central’s Stand-Up’s Instagram page, with over 2.7 million views.  Paste Magazine praised Irene’s, “quick wit, relaxed stage presence, and hilariously off-the-wall observations” in this album that “ticks all the boxes of a winning introduction, and then some.” She was named one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know” and singled out in The SF Chronicle as an “artist on the brink of fame.” She’s a regular at festivals and clubs around the country and opens for comics like Taylor Tomlinson and Patton Oswalthttps://www.irenetu.com

Performance schedule:

Thursday September 28, 2023, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $23 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $31 VIP table seating; $26 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

Follow The Den Theatre:

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheDenTheatre

Instagram: @TheDenTheatre 

Twitter: @TheDenTheatre 




