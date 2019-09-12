Invictus Theatre Announces Cast of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

Charles Askenaizer, Artistic Director of Invictus Theatre, today announced his cast for the company's production of Shakespeare's THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, which Askenaizer will direct. Shakespeare's tale of the money lender who demands a pound of flesh as repayment for a defaulted loan will be performed on the Buena stage of the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. It will open to the press on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm, following previews from October 17-20 and will play Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm and Mondays at 7:30 pm (no performance Monday 11/4) through Sunday, November 17.



Askenaizer's cast will include Joseph Beal (Shylock), Chuck Munro (Antonio), Martin Diaz-Valdes (Bassanio), Julia Badger (Portia), Glenn Thompson (Gratiano), Madeline Pell (Nerissa), Courtney Feiler (Jessica), Travis Shanahan (Lorenzo), Joshua Seeger (Tubal/Duke/Servant #1), Erik Schiller (Salanio/Salerio), Mitchell Spencer (Salarino), Jack Morsovillo (Launcelot/Prince of Aragon/Jailer), Brandon Boler (Prince of Morocco). Understudies are John Wilson (Shylock/Tubal/Duke/Antonio), Corrie Riedl (Portia/Nerissa/Jessica), Keenan Odenkirk (Bassanio/Gratiano), and Ted Dayton (Lorenzo/Salanio/Salerio/Salarino).

The production team will include Satoe Schechner (costume design), Kevin Rolfs (scenic and properties design), Stefanie M. Senior (sound design), Michael NJ Wright (lighting design), Kate McDuffie (stage manager), Lauren Grace Thompson (dialect coach), Shane Richlen (fight designer), Morgan Massaro (assistant director), Paulette Hicks (text coach), Michael Shapiro (dramaturg), and Ana Schedler (graphic design).



Askenaizer, who has previously directed the company's OTHELLO, as well as THE TEMPEST and WHEN LOVE SPEAKS, O VILLAIN! for Invictus and Shakespeare in the Courts, says his concept for THE MERCHANT OF VENICE will shed new light on that classic story of revenge, justice, and mercy. The production will be set in 1938 Italy during the Racial Laws where Italian Jews were disenfranchised and discriminated against during the rise of European Fascism.

Tickets are available at invictustheatreco.com and at the door (subject to availability)





