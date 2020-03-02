Interrobang Theatre Project Presents HERE LIES HENRY

Interrobang Theatre Project is pleased to continue its tenth anniversary season, exploring the theme of "No Man's Land," with a revival of its very first production: Daniel MacIvor's one-man drama Here Lies Henry, newly staged by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce* and featuring Scott Sawa. Here Lies Henry plays February 28 - March 28, 2020 at ITP's resident home, Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org or by calling (312) 219-4140. The press opening is Sunday, March 1 at 8 pm.

Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

Comments Director Elana Elyce, "Daniel McIvor's brand of meta-theatrical theatre has the power to transform the lives of audiences, who come into dark rooms with their minds and their hearts open, who are filled with questions, and who find a moment of peace in the presence of something innately familiar. The play hopefully can touch people, and open people to thinking about their own humanity and their purpose in life."

The production team includes LaVisa Williams (costume design), Michelle E. Benda (lighting design), Timothy McNulty (sound design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager), Louis Lothan (master electrician) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.





