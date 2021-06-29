In-Person Chicago Duo Piano Festival Concerts Announced for July

The Music Institute of Chicago has announced that its 33rd annual Chicago Duo Piano Festival will take place July 9-18, featuring a combination of in-person and online coaching and performances by renowned piano duos. The concerts, which will be available to attend in person and livestreamed, take place Friday, July 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Directed by Festival Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem and Music Institute piano faculty Katherine Lee, the Festival will observe all pandemic protocols related to masking and physical distancing for in-person coaching and rehearsals, which will be combined with online coaching.

The July 9 Gala Opening Concert features Aebersold and Neiweem, who are celebrating 40 years as a piano duo. They will perform the world premiere of "Cries and Whispers" by Robert Chumbley, co-commissioned by the Chicago Duo Piano Festival and the Dranoff Foundation; Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9, arranged by Franz Liszt ; and works by Brahms and Ravel.