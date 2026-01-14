Illinois Conservatory For The Arts To Host A NIGHT OF BROADWAY Benefit Gala

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Illinois Conservatory for the Arts will host its fourth annual benefit gala and concert, A NIGHT OF BROADWAY, on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at The Matrix Club in Naperville. The evening will feature performances by six Broadway artists accompanied by a 20-piece orchestra, with proceeds supporting scholarships for ICA’s arts education programs for youth.

The concert will be hosted by Broadway performer Brittney Mack and will feature performances by Eden Espinosa, Joaquina Kalukango, Kecia Lewis, Michael Longoria, Samantha Pauly, and Christine Sherrill. The orchestra will be led by veteran Broadway music director Matthew Croft.

Espinosa will perform selections including “I Will Paint Her” from Lempicka and “Being Alive” from Company. Kalukango’s program will include “Let It Burn” from Paradise Square and “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha. Lewis will perform “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls and “Authors of Forever” from Hell’s Kitchen. Longoria will present “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from Jersey Boys and “A Quiet Thing” from Flora the Red Menace. Pauly’s selections will include “Anywhere But Here” from Honeymoon in Vegas and “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. Sherrill will perform “The Winner Takes It All” from Mamma Mia!.

Attendees may purchase tickets for either the full gala experience or the concert-only program. Full gala tickets, starting at $250, include a cocktail hour beginning at 5:00 p.m., a plated dinner, auction access, VIP seating for the concert, and a DJ-hosted open-bar afterparty with opportunities to meet the performers. Concert-only tickets are priced at $100 and include the 7:30 p.m. performance and access to the afterparty.

“A Night of Broadway is ICA's biggest fundraiser every year and helps ensure that we can continue to offer high quality arts education to the students of Chicagoland, but it's also an incredibly fun night!” said ICA Executive Director Dylan Ladd. “This year, as in years past, we have secured some of the most exciting performers working on Broadway today. In addition to getting to hear all these talented artists in one night, audiences have the amazing opportunity to meet and mingle with these stars during the afterparty.”