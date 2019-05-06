Illinois Arts Council Announces 2019 Artists Fellowship Award Recipients

The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) is honored to announce the fiscal year 2019 Artists Fellowship Award recipients. Non-matching fellowships in unrestricted fixed amounts of $15,000 are awarded to Illinois artists in recognition of their outstanding work and commitment within the arts. This year 17 Illinois artists will receive Fellowships totaling $255,000. Finalist Awards of $1500 were also awarded to 21 Illinois artists for a total of $31,500. The Finalist Award category recognizes and encourages additional applicants who demonstrate considerable talent.

The Artists Fellowship Program offered funding for 12 artistic disciplines. This year's Fellowship and Finalist Award recipients were selected from 574 Illinois based creative artists working in the disciplines of Ethnic and Folk Arts, Media Arts, Music Composition, Performance Based Arts (Choreography & Performance Art), Literature (Poetry, Prose, & Scriptworks), Visual Based Arts (Photography, Sculpture, Painting, Craft, Interdisciplinary and Installation).

The Council is proud to award Illinois artists with unrestricted awards that will support their creative endeavors and artistic growth. The mission of the Illinois Arts Council Agency is "To build a strong, creative, and connected Illinois through the arts." The Agency recognizes that Illinois artists are an essential component of the social fabric of the state and its arts community. The Artist Fellowship Awardees and Finalists range in age from 30 to 70 plus, hail from 12 different communities across the state including urban, suburban, and rural communities, and are from as far north as Chicago, as far south as Cobden and as far west as Moline.





