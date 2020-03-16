Illinois Arts Council Agency updates on Grant Deadlines, Final Reports, and Cancelled or Postponed Events.

The Program Grant application deadline has been extended until March 23, 2020 11:59 PM CST. At this time there are no other IACA grant programs open. POSTPONED/CANCELLED EVENTS Below is information related to various scenarios:

If the event is rescheduled to happen prior to August 31, 2020, the change can be explained in the final report and there is no need to contact the IACA at this time.

If the event is rescheduled for after August 31, 2020, this is also acceptable. However, all funds will need to be spent prior to the end of the grant period, August 31, 2020.

If the event has been outright cancelled and the award funds have already been spent, the IACA recognizes that this is out of the control of the organization and the funds WILL NOT need to be returned. The cash match will also be waived. The final report will need to explain that the cancellation was due to COVID-19.

If the event is cancelled and funds have not been spent, please contact your Program Director to determine potential options.

Final Reports will still be due thirty days after the grant period ends on August 31, 2020 For any questions or more information regarding: ArtsTour please contact George Tarasuk at: george.tarasuk@illinois.gov

Individual Artist Support please contact Teresa Davis at: teresa.davis@illinois.gov

Short-Term Artists Residencies please contact Danielle Heal at: danielle.heal@illinois.gov

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an evolving situation because of this we suggest visiting the IACA website for ongoing updates: https://arts.illinois.gov/







