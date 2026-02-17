Her Story Theatre To Present THE OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY World Premiere This March

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Her Story Theatre has announced the world premiere of THE OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY, a new two-hander by Kurt McGinnis Brown, playing March 28 – April 19 at The Den Theatre.

In the play, young Black journalist Xan Smith is assigned to interview once-successful, now aging white novelist Henry Percival. During a series of contentious meetings, the two form an unexpected bond. When Henry reveals something surprising about his past, both writers are forced to confront the uncertain relationship between truth and storytelling, particularly in shaping the narrative of a life.

The drama was previously workshopped at Chicago Dramatists in 2017 and Art Lit Lab in Madison, Wisconsin in 2016. The production is directed by Jeff Award winner and former Strawdog Theatre Artistic Director Richard Shavzin.

Chicago actor Gary Houston, whose credits include GEM OF THE OCEAN and JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE at the Goodman Theatre, will portray Henry Percival. Shelby Marie Edwards, recently seen in Pegasus Players’ YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL and RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS at Lifeline Theatre, has been cast as Xan Smith.

The production team includes Garrett Bell (Set Design), Sam Bessler (Lighting Design), Mary Bonnett (Costume Design), George Zahora (Sound Design), Wendye Clarendon (Stage Manager), Morgan Watkinson and Josh Hogan (Assistant Stage Managers), Steve Kruse (Technical Director), Tristan Predmore (Lighting Technician), Nora Brooks (Scenic Painter), and Lucas Holeman (Carpenter).

Tickets are $40 for General Admission and $30 for Seniors for regular performances, and $35 for previews. Students and industry members may purchase tickets for $20 for all performances, and group tickets are $30 per person. Tickets are available at thedenthreatre.com or by calling The Den Theatre box office at 773-697-3830.