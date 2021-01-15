Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents OUT, DARN SPOT!

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to present the campy comedy Out, Darn Spot!, written by and starring ensemble member Tyler Anthony Smith* and directed, filmed and edited by Stephanie Shaw. The Shakespearean send-up will stream February 12 - March 21, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays & Saturday at 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm) via Vimeo. Tickets ($17) are currently available at handbagproductions.org or directly through Eventbrite. The press opening is Friday, February 12 at 8 pm CST.

Out, Darn Spot! stars Tyler Anthony Smith* as Lady Marcia Macbeth with David Cerda* (Jacqueline Susann), Caitlin Jackson* (Lesley Gore), Sydney Genco* (Pre-Boiled Boiled Water Wanda) Ed Jones* (Fish Stick Phil), Elizabeth Lesinski* (Voiceover for Toe Hair Flair™), David Lipschutz* (Charles Manson), Ryan Oates (The Milkboy), Michael Rashid* (Voice of Misters Gellmans) and Robert Williams* (Voice of Marcia's Cameraman).

1969 was a year to remember. We saw the arrival of the 747, the departure of The Beatles. The first human landed on the moon, and a family named Brady moved into our televisions, as well as our hearts.

Some would say these events pale in comparison to the final episode of Lady Marcia Macbeth's long-running lifestyle program "I'm Not a Suppressed Homemaker!" Why was it the last episode? In a nutshell, after helping her husband commit murder, she opened the show covered in blood and on the verge of multiple nervous breakdowns. Ever the professional, she managed to find the time to bake a chicken pot pie and kidnap Lesley Gore! The episode was immediately banned from syndication, and the footage was long-rumored to be lost in Omar Sharif's underwear drawer. However, Hell in a Handbag's Tyler Anthony Smith risked life and limb to learn the truth. This is the story of Lady Marcia Macbeth - the original real housewife.



Fair is foul, and foul is fair, what happened that day live on air?

Comments Handbag Artistic Director David Cerda, "I'm happy to share Tyler Anthony Smith's voice with our audience. His absurdist vision adds a fresh element to Hell in and in a Handbag and helps us expand upon our mission statement."

The production team includes Stephanie Shaw (videography, editing), Tyler Anthony Smith* (editing), Dakota Hughes (Lady M's make-up design), Keith Ryan* (wigs design), Pamela Parker* (props and puppet design) and Lara Garay, Dakota Hughes & Keith Ryan (production assistants).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble members and artistic associates