Hell In A Handbag Productions' THE DRAG SEED Begins July 5

Hell in a Handbag Productions continues its 2019 season with the world premiere of THE DRAG SEED, an unauthorized parody of the 1956 psychological horror-thriller film The Bad Seed, inspired by our changing times, written by Artistic Director David Cerda, with direction by Cheryl Snodgrass and songs by David Cerda and Scott Lamberty. THE DRAG SEED will play July 5 - August 25, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at dragseed.brownpapertickets.com. The press opening is Friday, July 12 at 7:30 pm.

THE DRAG SEED will feature ensemble members Kristopher Bottrall*, David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Ed Jones* and Elizabeth Lesinski*, with additional casting to be announced.

Carson (Kristopher Bottrall) is a perfect little boy who likes to dress like the perfect little girl. Carson loves drag and prides himself on being the fiercest bitch on the stage. Carson's mother, Connie (Ed Jones), loves and accepts Carson but wishes Carson wasn't so competitive. Carson always gets what he wants, and he really wants to win the drag pageant at his very progressive school - The Josephine Baker Academy for Gifted Students. When Carson loses to Summer Breeze, he vows to get that crown - one way or another...

The production team for THE DRAG SEED includes Gregory Graham (costume design), Keith Ryan* (wig design) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

David Cerda (Playwright) is the Artistic Director and co-founder of Hell in a Handbag Productions. Cerda has written or collaborated on POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical, Caged Dames, Sexy Baby, Lady X: The Musical, Christmas Dearest, Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer, SCARRIE - The Musical, Snowgirls - The Musical, and many others. He has also worked as a songwriter with Amazon Studios, and as an actor around Chicago. In 2016, Cerda was in inducted into the Chicago GLBT Hall of Fame and in 2017 he received a Lifetime Achievement Jeff Award for his contributions to the Chicago theater community and philanthropic efforts.

Cheryl Snodgrass (Director) focuses on the development of new plays and is glad to return to her old stomping grounds with Hell in a Handbag, where she has directed Die! Mommie, Die!, HAYWIRE!, The Rip Nelson Halloween Spooktacular, SCARRIE The Musical, L'imitation of Life (honorable mention in Chicago Tribune for Best of Fringe Theater) and The Birds. Cheryl has performed with HIAH in Caged Dames, as well as The Birds and has assisted David in developing a number of his scripts. Cheryl has worked with playwright Jeff Goode for 30 years as a director, acto, and producer. She directed the premiere productions of Poona the F*ckdog and Other Plays for Children, The Emancipation of Alabaster McGill and The Eight: Reindeer Monologues among others. She developed and directed Big Top JoJo and His Towering Show of Wonders: Colossal Curiosities of Gargantuan Grandiosity for Jonny Staxx Presents at Excalibur Club. Most recently, she directed three shows for Foundlings - To the New Girl, Hoist, and The Eight. She has been a guest artist/director/speaker at Lawrence University, Hollins University, Mill Mountain Theatre and Studio Roanoke. Her next project is The Shadows of Birds for Glass Apple.

Hell in a Handbag is dedicated to the preservation, exploration, and celebration of works ingrained in the realm of popular culture via theatrical productions through parody, music and homage. Handbag is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit.





