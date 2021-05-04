Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Harris Theater Announces BEYOND THE ARIA Virtual Season Finale with Joyce DiDonato

DiDonato will perform with South African tenor Lunga Eric Hallam and Mexico soprano Denis Vélez.

May. 4, 2021  
Harris Theater Announces BEYOND THE ARIA Virtual Season Finale with Joyce DiDonato

The Harris Theater for Music and Dance has announced an all-new Beyond the Aria program featuring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, a "transformative presence in the arts" (Jake Heggie, Gramophone), and winner of multiple GRAMMY Awards and the 2018 Olivier Award for outstanding achievement in opera.

DiDonato will perform with two current Ensemble members of Lyric Opera of Chicago's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, South African tenor Lunga Eric Hallam and Mexico soprano Denis Vélez. Accompanied by series artistic director and pianist Craig Terry, with special guest cellist Kenneth Olsen, the artists will perform repertoire of their choosing. The program will be filmed live at the Harris on May 13, and available to stream for free on the Theater's HT Virtual Stage, May 20-27.

"We are thrilled that Joyce will be a part of this incredible roster of artists, a perfect finale for our virtual Beyond the Aria series," said Lori Dimun, Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols President and CEO of the Harris Theater. "The program is both a reflection of how we've adapted and persevered through this difficult year, and a celebration of the imminent reopening of our theater. We have so much to look forward to as the live performing arts return to our city's stages."

DETAILS:


Harris Theater Presents: Beyond the Aria

Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Denis Vélez, soprano

Lunga Eric Hallam, tenor

Craig Terry, series artistic director and pianist

Kenneth Olsen, cellist

Premieres Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 2PM

Available through Thursday, May 27, 2021

Watch for free on the HT Virtual Stage-CLICK HERE to sign in or create an account


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles
The New York Choral Society Ends Virtual Season With Gala and World Premiere Photo

The New York Choral Society Ends Virtual Season With Gala and World Premiere

Nutmeg Ballet Presents Graduation Performances Photo

Nutmeg Ballet Presents Graduation Performances

Songbook Academy Names Top 40 National Finalists for Summer Intensive Photo

Songbook Academy Names Top 40 National Finalists for Summer Intensive

Dallas Black Dance Theatres Spring Celebration to Feature Alicia Graf Mack Photo

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Spring Celebration to Feature Alicia Graf Mack


More Hot Stories For You

  • Alley Theatre to Reopen in Fall 2021 With Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow World Premiere Musical and More!
  • Bryan-Keyth Wilson Will Receive a Play Reading as Part of the Fulton's 'Stories of Diversity'
  • GODSPELL Will Be Performed By Moore Vision Entertainment Next Weekend
  • Houston Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season Kicking Off in September