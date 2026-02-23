Harpist Natalie Man Joins American Music Institute Faculty

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Music Institute will welcome Natalie Man to its faculty. Ms Man will be available starting in March on Tuesdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills Campus. She brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Harp program.

Natalie Man has a Professional Diploma in Orchestral Studies Roosevelt Universities - Chicago College of Performing Arts, holds a Master of Music degree and the Artist Diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music, and obtained her Bachelor of Music degree from The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.

Ms. Man was the Vice President of the Greater Chicago Chapter of the American Harp Society, the principal harpist of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and also a substitute harpist of the New World Symphony. Natalie was the winner of the Grandjany Memorial Competition 2022, recipient of the second prize of the Chicago Musician Club of Women 2023 Awards Competition, and the Maxwell and Clkins Prize grand finalist recipient of the 2018 Anne Adams Award. In 2023, she completed her full technician training at Lyon and Healy Harps and is now a certified member of the Lyon & Healy/Salvi Technicians Guild.

Being an active performer, she was featured live on Click2Houston representing the 2016 Texas Music Festival. She was invited to perform with Jacky Cheung, the Hong Kong legend singer in Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2021. As an orchestral musician, she performed with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra, Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra, the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra. She is a passionate music educator and teaches through her private studio. In 2019, she was appointed as the harp instructor of the Macau Youth Symphony Orchestra.