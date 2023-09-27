HOT CLOWN SEX HORRORS to be Presented at Baton Show Lounge

Running every Thursday in October at the Baton Show Lounge. Not appropriate for anyone under 18.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

HOT CLOWN SEX HORRORS to be Presented at Baton Show Lounge

Hot Clown is back with a new show that will make your heart race... with fear. They've added a Halloween twist to our classic show and created something so debauched, so depraved, so absolutely sinful, it would make the devil himself blush: Hot Clown Sex Horrors. Why choose between a trick or a treat when it's so much more fun to have both? Join the clowns as they explore the occult, and each other's bodies. Get ready to scream until you cream, because this is one show that is sure to scare you right out of your pants.

Running every Thursday in October at 8:00 PM at the Baton Show Lounge (4713 N Broadway). $15-$20. Click Here!

WARNING: STROBE AND FOG WILL BE USED IN THIS PRODUCTION, NOT APPROPRIATE FOR ANYONE UNDER 18

Click Here!




