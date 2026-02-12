HOLIDAY Starring Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More Extends at The Goodman

The cast also features Jordan Lage, Bryce Gange and more.
Holiday is extending its run at The Goodman with five additional performances. Tony Award-winning director Robert Falls’ world-premiere production of one of the last works by the late Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Richard Greenberg is a modern adaptation based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic romantic comedy that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. See photos from the production HERE!
Holiday appears through March 8 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; extension week performances include March 5 at 7:30pm, March 6 at 7:30pm, March 7 at 2pm and 7:30pm and March 8 at 2pm.
In Holiday, matters of the heart are a family affair in the wealthy world of the Upper East Side Setons—including patriarch Edward (Jordan Lage), sisters Julia (Molly Griggs) and Linda (Bryce Gangel) and brother Ned (Wesley Taylor). Enter Johnny Case (Luigi Sottile), a romantic prospect from a decidedly different background—and privilege, class and personal fulfillment are thrown into sharp relief asking the eternal question: work to live or live to work? The cast also includes Rammel Chan (Walter), Christiana Clark (Nikka Washburn), Alejandra Escalante (Laura Cram), Jessie Fisher (Susan Feld) and Erik Hellman (Seton Cram).
