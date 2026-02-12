HOLIDAY Starring Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More Extends at The Goodman

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Holiday is extending its run at The Goodman with five additional performances. Tony Award-winning director Robert Falls’ world-premiere production of one of the last works by the late Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Richard Greenberg is a modern adaptation based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic romantic comedy that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. See photos from the production HERE!

Holiday appears through March 8 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; extension week performances include March 5 at 7:30pm, March 6 at 7:30pm, March 7 at 2pm and 7:30pm and March 8 at 2pm.