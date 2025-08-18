HELL'S KITCHEN To Play Limited Engagement In Chicago This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AKW Productions and Broadway In Chicago have announced that individual tickets for HELL’S KITCHEN are on sale today, Monday, August 18. The 13-time Tony Award–nominated Broadway musical will play a strictly limited three-week engagement at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.) from November 11 to November 30.

Tickets range from $50–$149 at BroadwayInChicago.com, with a select number of premium seats available. Group sales of 10+ are available by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

HELL’S KITCHEN brings a high-energy coming-of-age story set to the iconic music of Alicia Keys. The musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl navigating freedom, passion, and her place in the world, set to a soundtrack that blends Keys’ greatest hits with new songs written exclusively for the stage.

Leading the Chicago engagement will be Maya Drake, making her Broadway tour debut as Ali, alongside Kennedy Caughell (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Wicked, Frozen) as Jersey and Roz White (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Dreamgirls) as Miss Liza Jane. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Alicia Keys shared: “Seeing HELL’S KITCHEN on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and a New Yorker. I’m ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country.”

Directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, The Notebook), with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, the musical features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz.