HELL’S KITCHEN Opens At The James M. Nederlander Theatre For Three-Week Chicago Engagement

Broadway In Chicago and AKW Productions have announced that the North American tour of HELL’S KITCHEN is now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.) for a limited three-week engagement through November 30.

The 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical, featuring music by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, brings its acclaimed, high-energy production to Chicago audiences as part of a multi-year tour.

The production stars Maya Drake as Ali, marking her Broadway tour debut, alongside Kennedy Caughell (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Wicked, Frozen) as Jersey and Roz White (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Dreamgirls) as Miss Liza Jane. They are joined by Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck, with a full ensemble including Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, 'Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, Gigi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell.

Directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, The Notebook) and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl coming of age in New York City in the 1990s. As she searches for her place in the world, she encounters mentors, family, and a community that inspire her to embrace her voice and identity. The show features Keys’ greatest hits alongside new music written exclusively for the stage, paired with dynamic choreography and a story of discovery, love, and empowerment.

The creative team includes scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, and projection design by Peter Nigrini. Hair and wig design is by Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, with Monet serving as Associate Director and Ricky Tripp as Associate Choreographer. Orchestrations are by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, with arrangements by Alicia Keys and Blackstone, and music supervision by Tom Kitt. Lily Ling serves as Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orr as Music Director for the tour.

HELL’S KITCHEN continues its acclaimed Broadway run at the Shubert Theatre following its 2023 world premiere at The Public Theater.