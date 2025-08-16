HALF AN HOUR IN HEAVEN Will Play Chicago's Gaelic Park Irish Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Half an Hour in Heaven, a new play by internationally acclaimed award-winning playwright Cinzi Lavin, will be featured at Chicago's Gaelic Park Irish Festival on August 23rd and 24th.

Irish-American playwright Cinzi Lavin was thrilled when the Charlestown Drama Group in County Mayo premiered her play, Half an Hour in Heaven, in March of 2025. Debuting successfully at Charlestown Arts Centre to packed houses and standing ovations, the play, set in 1961, revolves around four Irish immigrants who have established themselves in America while retaining many of the ways of their beloved homeland.

However, the Charlestown venue held a special meaning for Lavin: the play was dedicated to the memory of her grandfather, James Lavin, who was born just a few miles from the theatre and later emigrated to the U.S.

The play makes its American debut at Chicago's Gaelic Park Irish Festival, where it can be seen on the Performing Arts Stage on August 23rd at 3:30PM and August 24th at 1:30PM. The nationally recognized Gaelic Park Players will be bringing the characters from page to stage. Directed by Betty Kort, the production boasts an outstanding cast: Kevin Denny, Phyllis Jane Weinberg, and Cathi Diamond, with Dave Nolan taking the stage in the role of Paddy Joe Gallagher.

"I'm very excited that audiences in Chicago will be seeing Half an Hour in Heaven," says Lavin. "Having premiered in Ireland where it all started gave it some extra luck."

For more information about Cinzi Lavin, visit: www.cinzilavin.com