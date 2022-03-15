Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAIRSPRAY Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 19

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

Mar. 15, 2022  
University of Illinois Springfield announces the national tour of Hairspray, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, March 18th at 10am.

Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," this all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Ticket prices are $89, $79, $69, $49 and $24 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

For more information, please visit hairspraytour.com.



