Green Shirt Studio Announces New Leadership, New Location Starting In September

Andrew Gallant, owner of Green Shirt Studio, a Meisner-based acting school in Chicago, announces that he has named Jack Schultz as the new managing director of the school, and that Green Shirt Studio will be moving to a new location as of September 1.

Gallant, a DePaul Theatre School alum and adjunct professor, has been training students in Sanford Meisner's acting technique at Green Shirt Studio since 2009. In addition, Green Shirt Studio offers other classes for actors, including improv classes taught by legendary Chicago improv teacher Jimmy Carrane, Linklater voice training classes, Alexander Technique classes, solo performance classes, scene study classes and more.

Schultz is an actor, teacher and storyteller in Chicago who studied acting at DePaul Theatre School and is a graduate of the iO Training Center. He began studying the Meisner Technique under Gallant and Sommer Austin at Green Shirt Studio in 2012. He currently teaches Meisner classes at Green Shirt Studio and serves as the Co-Artistic Director of The Agency Theater Collective, a theater company closely aligned with Green Shirt Studio.

"Andrew has been a huge influence in my life, and to be able to step up to this position is really exciting for me," says Schultz. "I've always had a really strong passion for the classroom, so getting to be in that setting full time feels like the natural next step for me."

Schultz and Gallant will co-teach most of the Meisner acting classes at Green Shirt during the fall session, which begins Sept. 9. After the fall session, Gallant plans to step away from the day-to-day operations of the school to teach Meisner classes and workshops in North Carolina, as well as around the country. However, Gallant will still be involved in the administration of the school and plans to return to Green Shirt frequently to teach workshops and train instructors.

Schultz says he will continue Green Shirt's strong focus on Meisner Technique training, while also expanding the school's mission to offer more classes aimed at helping people write, perform and produce their own storytelling pieces and one-person shows.

Schultz, himself, wrote and produced his first one-person show, "I'm Falling in Love All the Time," through the Agency Theater Collective. After playing to sold-out audiences here in Chicago, Schultz now tours with his show to colleges and theaters throughout the country. He also teaches classes in solo performance at Green Shirt and hopes to expand those classes even more in 2020.

"Storytelling is becoming such a popular form of theater these days, and many people want to be able to tell their own stories in a compelling, theatrical way," Schultz says. "I love empowering people to find meaning in their own life and to be able to shape it in a way that they can present it to audiences."

In addition to having a new managing director, Green Shirt will also be moving to a new location in Chicago as of September 1. The new studio will be located at 4001 N. Ravenswood, Suite 303-B, in Chicago.

The next session of Meisner classes begins Sept. 9 and all classes last eight weeks. If you sign up by Aug. 1, you can receive a $50 discount. Other classes happening this fall include the Art of Slow Comedy improv class, taught by Jimmy Carrane, and Intro to Storytelling and Create Your Solo Performance, taught by Jack Schultz. For more information about upcoming classes, please visit http://www.greenshirtstudio.com.





