Goodman Theatre Reopens This Month With SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Goodman Theatre returns to the stage with the Chicago-premiere production of the Off-Broadway smash sensation, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Full casting is below. Written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Chicago favorite Lili-Anne Brown.

The production was then offered in a limited online streaming engagement, viewed by households in 45 U.S. states and 13 countries around the globe-as well as offered free-of-charge to 1,600+ Chicago public school students. School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play appears July 30-August 29 (opening night is Monday, August 2) in the Goodman's Albert Theatre. Capacity is limited and masks will be required.

Tickets (starting at $15) are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org/SchoolGirls and by phone at 312.443.3800.

In acknowledgement of healthcare workers, whose efforts have cared for Chicagoans during the pandemic, as well as performing arts professionals, who may have lost work while stages were dark during this difficult time for the industry, the Goodman is pleased to offer 1,500 free tickets to School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Healthcare and performing arts industry professionals can reserve free tickets by visiting GoodmanTheatre.org/ThankYou.

"When I first read this play, I just died laughing. I could not believe how funny it was and where it went and how it ended," said Director Lili-Anne Brown. "We are so grateful and excited to get to revisit this story and finally share it with live audiences-and in the summer, where it truly belongs!"

Biting and buoyant, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play earned critical and popular acclaim in its Off-Broadway extended run. As the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation-and status.

"School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play enjoyed five successful previews before we had to suspend performances last March. We didn't know then that it would be 506 days before the play would take the stage again, but we always knew that this play-in which comedy is infused with serious, relevant themes-would be the first we would produce upon our return," said Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls. "We warmly welcome back Lili-Anne and her wonderful company, and look forward to sharing Jocelyn's wise, ebullient play with Chicago audiences anew."

The ensemble cast features Adia Alli (Gifty), Kyrie Courter (Ericka Boafo), Ashley Crowe (Nana), Ciera Dawn (Paulina Sarpong), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Mercy), Adhana Reid (Ama), Tania Richard (Headmistress Francis) and Lanise Antoine Shelley (Eloise Amponsah). The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design) and Justin Ellington (Sound Design). Lauren Port is the Casting Director. Alden Vasquez is the Production Stage Manager and Caitlin Body is the Stage Manager. Katherine Lee BournÃ©, previously announced in the role of Ama, is no longer a part of the cast due to scheduling conflicts.