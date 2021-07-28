Goodman Theatre Reopens This Friday with SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

In an unprecedented opportunity, audiences can experience Goodman Theatre productions in three ways in just one week-one in-person, when the theater reopens this Friday, one online and one in Chicago parks this summer.

This week, the Goodman returns to the stage with its Chicago-premiere production of the Off-Broadway smash sensation-School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lili-Anne Brown.

Next up, catch the next Future Labs virtual reading, Memories of Overdevelopment, by Caridad Svich and directed by Lavina Jadhwani (full cast list below). Finally, Sones de MÃ©xico Ensemble's electrifying new work Zulema kicks off a tour through 10 Chicago parks, culminating in a finale performance in Millennium Park.

Zulema features Music Director Victor Pichardo (the Goodman's Pedro PÃ¡ramo and upcoming American Mariachi), written by Dolores DÃ­az and co-directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez and Marcela MuÃ±oz, Aguijon Theater Co-Artistic Director.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play appears July 30-August 29 (opening night is Monday, August 2) in the Goodman's Albert Theatre. Capacity is limited and masks will be required. Tickets (starting at $15) are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org/SchoolGirls and by phone at 312.443.3800.

The FREE virtual reading of Memories of Overdevelopment streams July 31 at 7pm CDT. Registration is required; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Memories for more information.

Zulema appears August 5 - 21 at various Chicago park locations with the Millennium Park finale on September 2 (see performance list below); admission is FREE, running time is one (1) hour, no intermission.

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Zulema for additional information and to register for a performance.

Biting and buoyant, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play earned critical and popular acclaim in its Off-Broadway extended run. As the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation-and status. This spotlights the universal similarities-and glaring differences-of teenage girls around the globe.