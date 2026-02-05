Ghostlight Ensemble to Present THE 8TH DWARF by Olivia Sieck

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ghostlight Ensemble will bring a new twist to a classic fairy tale with its newest young audiences production opening this weekend, The 8th Dwarf.

Written by Chicago theatre artist Olivia Sieck, The 8th Dwarf takes place in the world of Snow White and tells the story of Binkley, a shy outsider dwarf who dreams of joining the mythical seven. To do so Binkley will need to harness their courage, honesty and kindness to meet the challenges set to them by Snow White.

"I always loved the story of Snow White as a kid, and I wanted to bring my own twist to it," Sieck said. "I loved that it taught us strength in resilience, empathy and hope; creating joy and connecting with others.

"I wanted to show that being the fairest in the land doesn't mean outer beauty, but inner beauty as well like helping others of those in need," she added.

The story is told with an ensemble of four actors taking on nearly 30 characters (including Snow White, a witch, cows, a sports announcer and a French-ish chef) in this 50 minute play. The cast is comprised of actors Amanda Elana de la Fuente, Yuni Mora, Sydney Ray and Drake St. Pierre.

"Kids will enjoy the show because of its unique (yet very familiar) characters and the hero's journey that Binkley takes us on," said Ray, who is also a Ghostlight Ensemble member. "It's a silly fun adventure."

The show is directed by John Gleason Teske.

The 8th Dwarf takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 7-15 at the Bughouse Theater (1910 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613).