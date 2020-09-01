Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Announces Kayla V. White as New Co-Artistic Director Ahead Of Season 4 Selection

White joins Miona Lee as co-artistic leader of the company, taking over from Maria Burnham.

Ghostlight Ensemble Member Kayla V. White has been promoted to co-artistic director as the storefront theatre company looks ahead to its next season with a focus on lifting up disenfranchised voices and navigating the unprecedented arts landscape that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

White joins Miona Lee as co-artistic leader of the company, taking over from Maria Burnham, who voluntarily stepped down to open a leadership position for an artist of color. Burnham remains with the company.

"As a Black, queer woman, being the new co-artistic director for Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre is a particularly exciting opportunity for me," White said. "I'm so grateful to my theatre family for being ready and willing to learn and grow by centering marginalized voices like mine in our community.

"One thing I'm really looking forward to in this role is working with Ghostlight to be a force of positive change in the Chicago theatre scene. The landscape of theatre is rapidly changing and we can (and will!) dismantle old traditions and build an inclusive, anti-racist and SAFE place to create theatre together."

White joined Ghostlight Ensemble last year after working as an actress with the company on several productions and readings. She holds a BFA in Music Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University and in Chicago has worked with Strawdog Theatre Company, Clock Productions and Hairpin Arts, among others. Her full bio can be found on the Ghostlight website at GhostlightEnsemble.com.

"As a performer, Kayla has a passion and energy about her that makes you want to watch. The more I have gotten to know her, I've learned that she brings the same drive and passion to everything she does," Lee said. "With our constant drive to bring new voices, perspectives and stories to the light, Kayla is a natural fit as an artistic director. I cannot be more excited to be working with her."

Added Burnham, "Part of Ghostlight's mission has been to challenge the status quo, but how can we effectively do that when we look like the structures that have been put in place to establish and uphold that dynamic? That is why I'm excited to follow Kayla as she leads this company into its next chapter. In addition to being extraordinarily talented and passionate, Kayla has a great vision for what theater can be and Ghostlight's part in it."

The company is currently developing its plan for the 2020-2021 season, which will largely take place in the digital realm, after cutting its 2019-2020 season short due to safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement is expected soon.

Ghostlight Ensemble is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre whose mission it is to ask questions that challenge the status quo through timeless stories, immersive environments and unconventional staging.

