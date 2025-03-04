News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago in February 2025

Discover the funniest comedy events hitting Chicago in March 2025, from stand-up sensations to improv legends and more.

By: Mar. 04, 2025
Comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud! Chicago is gearing up for an exciting lineup of comedy events in 2025, featuring some of the biggest names in stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. Whether you're a fan of sharp one-liners, hilarious storytelling, or outrageous characters, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

From intimate club performances to grand theater showcases, this year's comedy calendar promises unforgettable moments of humor and joy. Discover all the must-see comedy events coming to Chicago in 2025 and find out how you can score the best deal on tickets!

Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour

March 6, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Darcy & Jer: Average At Best Tour

March 13, 2025 8 PM at Riviera Theatre
Becky Robinson: Members Only Tour

March 15, 2025 8 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Martin Lawrence with special guest Jess Hilarious

March 15, 2025 8 PM at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy

March 15, 2025 8 PM at United Center
Ha/Ha To Hell featuring Tina Youkhana / James Fisher Jr. / Kevin Kell

March 15, 2025 10 PM at Reggies Bananna's Shack
Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live

March 16, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Troy Hawke: The Greeters Guild

March 30, 2025 7 PM at Thalia Hall
