Get Exclusive Presale Tickets For Chicago Symphony Orchestra's 2022/2023 Season

Riccardo Muti - 2022/23 Season Residency Programs with the CSO

Marking an extraordinary artistic partnership that began with his conducting debut in 1973, the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Riccardo Muti have performed more than 500 concerts together during this important chapter in the Orchestra's musical life.

Muti & Bronfman (September 22, 23 & 27)

Symphony Ball (September 24)

Muti Conducts Mozart & Prokofiev (September 29, 30 & October 1)

Muti, Pollini & Pictures from an Exhibition (October 6-8)

Riccardo Muti opens the 2022/23 Season with a set of September and October programs that include reunions with legendary pianists Yefim Bronfman and Maurizio Pollini. Bronfman joins Muti and the CSO for performances of Brahms' stirring First Piano Concerto, as well as Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 for the annual Symphony Ball concert. Pollini makes an anticipated return for his first solo appearance with the Orchestra in 10 years, joining Muti and the CSO in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27. Other program highlights include Muti leading the CSO in Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5, a landmark work from 1944 that Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra released in an acclaimed recording, as well as revisiting Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2, which quotes folk melodies from Ukraine, and Mozart's Symphony No. 39. Muti also returns to Mussorgsky's Pictures from an Exhibition in Ravel's colorful orchestration - a work that he conducted in his CSO debut in the summer of 1973 at the Ravinia Festival and that he has led on tour in Europe, Asia and the U.S. to great critical acclaim during his tenure as music director.

Muti, Fischer & Tchaikovsky Manfred (February 23-25, 2023)

Muti's survey of the symphonies of Tchaikovsky continues in a program that features the composer's Manfred Symphony, as well as Schumann's Violin Concerto with internationally acclaimed soloist Julia Fischer.

Muti, Montgomery & Rachmaninov 2 (May 11-13 & 16, 2023)

Muti, Chen & Mozart Gran Partita (May 18-20 & 23, 2023)

Muti, Herbert & Pines of Rome (May 25-27, 2023)

Muti, Pokorny & Schubert 9 (June 15-17, 2023)

Muti Conducts Beethoven Missa solemnis (June 23-25, 2023)

In May and June programs, Muti leads the Orchestra in Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2 and the world premiere of a CSO-commissioned work by Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery. Works by Mozart - his landmark Serenade No. 10 (Gran Partita) for 13 instruments, Divertimento in F Major and Violin Concerto No. 4 with Concertmaster Robert Chen as soloist - are focal points across three of Muti's spring programs, as well as a return to the music of Ottorino Respighi with performances of his Ancient Airs and Dances, and Pines of Rome. Muti conducted Pines of Rome at a free concert in Millennium Park in 2010, officially beginning his tenure as the CSO's 10th music director. CSO principal players take turns in first CSO performances of concertos: David Herbert, timpani, in the Timpani Concerto No. 1 by William Kraft, and Gene Pokorny, tuba, in the Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra by Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinian American composer of jazz and Latin-inspired music, famous for his film and TV soundtracks, including the theme for Mission: Impossible.

In June, Muti returns for a residency that features Schubert's Symphony No. 9 (Great), which he and the Orchestra performed to critical acclaim as part of his 2014 Schubert symphony cycle. In an epic season finale, Muti harnesses the assembled artistic forces of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, and a thrilling quartet of internationally renowned singers to perform Beethoven's Missa solemnis, a work that represents a fervent meditation on faith and doubt and offers moments of sheer power and soaring beauty.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Programs with Guest Conductors

Throughout the 2022/23 Season, the CSO welcomes top international conductors to lead programs showcasing a wide variety of repertoire, including several works receiving their U.S. premiere or first CSO performances.

U.S. premieres include the CSO co-commissioned works: Aino by Peruvian American composer Jimmy López - the composer of the lauded opera Bel Canto, premiered by Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2015 - in February 2023, led by conductor Klaus Mäkelä; and Diary of a Madman, a cello concerto written for featured soloist Gautier Capuçon by Lera Auerbach and conducted by Manfred Honeck in November. Primal Message by American composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama receives its first CSO performances in October, with Xian Zhang conducting, and Cantus Arcticus, Op. 61 (Concerto for Birds and Orchestra), by Einojuhani Rautavaara receives its first CSO performances in March 2023, with conductor Osmo Vänskä on the podium, for a program that also includes Orff's Carmina burana featuring the Chicago Symphony Chorus and soloists.

The CSO welcomes The Joffrey Ballet (Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director) back to Orchestra Hall for a program led by Baroque and Classical-era specialist Harry Bicket. The evening of

orchestral works by Mozart and Ravel is paired with two world premieres of newly commissioned ballets from two international choreographers. Cathy Marston sets her ballet to Wagner's Siegfried Idyll and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa sets her ballet to Rameau's Suite from Platée (November 10-12).

CSO Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn appears twice with the CSO this season, in addition to an SCP Chamber Music recital program featuring solo works by J.S. Bach (March 19, 2023). Under the baton of Dalia Stasevska in her CSO debut, Hahn performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on a program with Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra and the CSO's first performances of Birds of Paradise II by Sweden's Andrea Tarrodi (December 8-10). Hahn joins conductor Mikko Franck and the CSO for Sarasate's brilliant arrangement of Bizet's Carmen and two beguiling serenades by the conductor's countryman, the late Finnish master Einojuhani Rautavaara, that were written for and recorded by Hilary Hahn and Mikko Franck. Tone poems by Richard Strauss complete the program (April 13-15, 2023).

British conductor and composer Thomas Adès, in his CSO conducting debut, leads the first CSO performance of his own Concerto for Piano with Kirill Gerstein as soloist, for whom it was written, and explores some orchestral storytelling illustrating literary masterpieces by Goethe (Liszt's Mephisto Waltz No. 1), Shakespeare (Sibelius' Overture and Suite No. 1 from The Tempest) and Gogol (Janáček's Taras Bulba) (April 6-8 & 11, 2023).

Marin Alsop leads the CSO's first performances of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Julia Wolfe's Her Story, which invokes the words of historical figures and the spirit of pivotal moments to pay tribute to the centuries of ongoing struggle for equal rights, representation, and access to democracy for women in America featuring the Lorelei Ensemble in its CSO debut (January 6 & 7, 2023).

Other conductors returning to the CSO this season include Jakub Hrůša, the Czech-born chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony, making an anticipated return with a performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 9 (June 8-10, 2023), Edward Gardner, principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and chief conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, in a program featuring music by Wagner and Vaughan Williams and Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2 with Christian Tetzlaff as soloist (November 3-5); the venerated Herbert Blomstedt (March 9, 11 & 12, 2023); Vladimir Jurowski, chief conductor and artistic director of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, leading April 2023 performances of Shostakovich's Symphony No. 7 (Leningrad); Thomas Wilkins in his CSO subscription debut with a program celebrating different facets of America in music of Coleridge-Taylor (a first CSO performance of his Suite from Hiawatha), Copland and Dvořák (March 23, 25 & 26, 2023); Baroque specialist Giovanni Antonini in a program featuring Vivaldi's Gloria (May 4-6 & 9, 2023); popular British conductor Bramwell Tovey leading Dukas' The Sorcerer's Apprentice on a program with Poulenc's Concerto for Organ, Strings and Timpani and Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 (Organ) with soloist Cameron Carpenter making his CSO debut (December 15-18); conductor Bernard Labadie on a program with guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas performing works by Vivaldi and Boccherini (March 30, 31, April 1 & 4, 2023), and renowned German conductor Christian Thielemann making his first CSO podium appearances since 1995 in performances of Bruckner's Symphony No. 8 (October 20-22 & 25).

David Afkham conducts a program of works by Ravel, Debussy and Shostakovich (June 1-3 & 6, 2023); Thomas Søndergård leads a program featuring the Sibelius Symphony No. 2 and Beethoven's Second Piano Concerto with pianist Francesco Piemontesi in his CSO debut (December 1-3 & 6), and Music Director of the Israel and Rotterdam Philharmonics Lahav Shani make his CSO debut in a program that celebrates the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninov's birth and features the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, with Beatrice Rana as piano soloist, and the composer's Symphonic Dances (February 9-11, 2023). The celebration of Rachmaninov's music continues with a program including the composer's

iconic Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Daniil Trifonov, as well as Stravinsky's Petrushka, conducted by Fabien Gabel in his CSO debut (April 20-23, 2023).

CSO MusicNOW

The contemporary music series - which marks its 25th season in 2022/23 - returns to Symphony Center with four Monday night concerts curated by Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery (October 24, November 21, February 20, 2023, and April 24, 2023).

Program details to be announced later this spring

Symphony Center Presents Orchestras

The Symphony Center Presents Orchestras series opens on November 16 with a highly anticipated appearance by the Berliner Philharmoniker performing Mahler's Symphony No. 7. The internationally renowned ensemble has not appeared in Chicago in a dozen years and performs on the Orchestra Hall stage for the first time with its Chief Conductor Kirill Petrenko. On February 14, 2023, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra makes its Symphony Center debut as part of a tour in the orchestra's centennial season in a program that includes Lalo's Symphony espagnole with violinist and Menuhin Competition winner María Dueñas as soloist and Prokofiev's Suite from Romeo and Juliet, compiled by the TSO's new music director Gustavo Gimeno.

Symphony Center Presents Chamber Music

This season's SCP Chamber Music series celebrates stellar violinists and string quartets. On October 23, the violinist Midori, a force in classical music for almost 40 years, collaborates with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, whose playing is often praised for its elegance, in three Beethoven sonatas including the Kreutzer, one of Beethoven's most famous works.

Another renowned violinist, Anne-Sophie Mutter, arrives on February 5, 2023, with her Mutter Virtuosi, an ensemble of current and former Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation scholarship recipients, all rising stars, in a program featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons, as well as concertos by Bach and Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Unsuk Chin's Gran Cadenza, a thrilling showpiece for two violins.

Charismatic violinist Joshua Bell finds an ideal partner in internationally celebrated pianist Daniil Trifonov for a recital program featuring Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 1, Prokofiev's Violin Sonata No. 1 and Franck's Violin Sonata in A Major (March 2, 2023). Later that month CSO Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn performs selected violin sonatas and partitas by J.S. Bach (March 19, 2023).

The distinguished violinist and violist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth join the Jerusalem Quartet to perform string sextets by Dvořák and Brahms (April 30, 2023), and the series finale features the internationally acclaimed Emerson String Quartet performing for a final time for Chicago audiences before retiring from the concert stage after nearly 50 years. Former Julliard classmate and pianist

Emanuel Ax joins the quartet in a special guest appearance (June 4, 2023).

Symphony Center Presents Piano

The critically acclaimed series opens November 6 when French pianist David Fray, well known to Chicago audiences since his 2013 debut, performs a program with works by Schubert and Liszt.

The winter months bring two regular visitors to Chicago with Leif Ove Andsnes performing sonatas of

Beethoven and Janáček and Dvořák's Poetic Tone Pictures, Op. 45 (January 29, 2023), and Marc André Hamelin playing two towering works, Beethoven's Hammerklavier Sonata and Dukas' piano sonata said to be influenced by Beethoven (February 26, 2023).

Audience favorite Emanuel Ax, in one of two appearances at Symphony Center this season, brings his eloquent interpretations of works by Schubert (April 2, 2023) and Evgeny Kissin returns with a wide ranging program featuring works by Bach, Mozart and Debussy, ending with a 150th birthday tribute to the music of Rachmaninov, born in April 1873 (April 16, 2023).

Two remarkable young talents make their Symphony Center Presents Piano series debuts in spring recitals. Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson performs works by Mozart, Haydn, C.P.E Bach, Cimarosa and Galuppi (May 7, 2023). South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho, the 2015 International Chopin Competition winner, plays works by Handel, Brahms and Schumann, along with a work by the 92-year old Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina, whose career began in the Soviet era and was encouraged by Shostakovich (May 21, 2023).

The series finale provides a rare opportunity to hear acclaimed Chopin specialist Maria João Pires, lauded by The New York Times as "an elegant technician and probing interpreter" (May 28, 2023).

Symphony Center Presents Jazz

The acclaimed series welcomes a wide range of jazz artists to Chicago each season and has gained a reputation for presenting significant new works from established artists, as well as programs featuring standards performed by some of today's top musicians.

The series opens October 18 when the great Cuban pianist and composer Chucho Valdés presents his four-movement suite La Creación (The Creation), for big band, Afro-Cuban percussion and vocals. This SCP Jazz co-commission unites elements such as Afro-Cuban religion, African music and blues, along with influences from legendary trumpeter Miles Davis' iconic album Bitches Brew.

On December 2, The Brubeck Brothers Quartet team up with vocalist Catherine Russell, tenor saxophonist Camille Thurman and Joey de Francesco on the Hammond B-3 organ for a musical tribute to legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck.

The series continues with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis in a two-day residency on January 27-28, 2023. Program highlights may include music of 20th-century jazz greats such as Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk. The residency also features educational interactions between musicians from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and young jazz students in Chicago Public Schools.

Bringing her Grammy-Award-winning,18-piece orchestra to Symphony Center in a highly anticipated return to Chicago on March 10, 2023, NEA Jazz Master Maria Schneider presents her magnum opus, Data Lords, which critics have described as "riveting, intense and as profound as modern-day instrumental music gets."

Known as a pianist, composer and social activist, Danilo Peréz combines his Panamanian roots with elements of Latin American folk music, jazz, European impressionism, African and other musical heritages, demonstrating his belief in music as a multi-dimensional bridge between people. He returns to Symphony Center on March 31, 2023, to lead two groups that showcase the expansiveness of his

artistry: his nimble trio Children of the Light featuring bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade, and his multinational Global Messengers sextet.

Celebrating its 65th year, the Monterey Jazz Festival takes its celebrated musical tradition on tour with vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling and emerging star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin. Virtuoso pianist Christian Sands directs this amazing line-up, along with his trio members, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn in a series concert on April 14, 2023.

NEA Jazz Master Dave Holland has long been considered as one of the most forward-thinking, experimental bassists, breaking new ground for the acoustic and electric bass, beginning in the late 60s. He assembles a true all-star group of jazz heavyweights and frequent collaborators comprised of pianist and fellow NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron, guitarist Kevin Eubanks and drummer Obed Calvaire for a single evening of unforgettable music (May 12, 2023).

For more than 40 years, saxophonist Branford Marsalis has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining an unwavering creative integrity. His evening of virtuosic improvisations and stunning melodies caps the SCP Jazz series (June 2, 2023).

Symphony Center Presents - Additional Events

Symphony Center welcomes luminaries from a wide variety of musical genres in several special concert events next season.

Pre-eminent violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman brings his program In the Fiddler's House to Symphony Center on December 4. In an exploration of traditional klezmer music, Perlman performs with instrumentalist Hankus Netsky and Andy Statman, along with ensembles Brave Old World and the Klezmer Conservatory Band.

The brilliance and artistry of the CSO Brass is on full sonic display in this highly anticipated annual concert event, hosted in collaboration with the Midwest Clinic (December 18).

The vocal elegance, virtuosity and charm of world-renowned Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez shines onstage in selections from the operatic repertoire that showcase his command of the high tenor range in a program that features collaborative pianist Vincenzo Scalera (January 31, 2023).

The sounds of percussion traditions from around the globe take center stage at Symphony Center in return appearances by Japan's pioneering group Kodo highlighting the primal power and majesty of taiko drumming (March 5, 2023), and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain's Masters of the Percussion, gathering experts of multiple cultures, genres, ages and instruments (April 7, 2023).

Symphony Center Presents and Lyric Opera of Chicago collaborate to bring together superstar soprano Renée Fleming, and one of the world's most acclaimed pianists, Evgeny Kissin, in a unique recital program featuring songs of Rachmaninov and more (May 14, 2023).

CSO at the Movies

This popular series returns with four film programs in 2022/23 and opens with the Oscar-winning film Amadeus (October 13, 14, 15 & 16). With its story of an established composer (Antonio Salieri) who is talented enough to appreciate - and be jealous of - Mozart's genius. The film highlights the power of

Mozart's music as an all-encompassing element in the story. Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in these performances that include two performances on the CSO Classical series.

Combining elements of romance, comedy and swashbuckling adventure with a newly arranged score by Dire Straits' lead singer guitarist Mark Knopfler, The Princess Bride has enchanted movie lovers for more than a generation. Conductor Richard Kaufman leads the CSO in these special performances on Thanksgiving weekend (November 25-27).

In a special concert presentation on March 24, 2023, Oscar-winning composer John Williams takes the podium for one night only to lead the CSO in selections from his iconic film scores.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens brings the season to a thrilling conclusion with conductor David Newman leading the CSO in a performance of Williams' iconic score. (June 29, 30 & July 1, 2023).

CSO for Kids

The CSO has been offering concerts for children and families for more than 100 years, as well as impactful programs offered in partnership with area schools and other community organizations. Five programs introduce the orchestra and the fun of music-making to the next generation.

On November 19, members of the CSO, along with Grammy-nominated children's rocker Justin Roberts and guest conductor Andrew Grams explore the rich and diverse universe of orchestral music from classical to film scores, jazz and beyond. On February 11, 2023, guest conductor Tania Miller and special guest Jessie Montgomery (the CSO's Mead Composer-in-Residence) take listeners on a journey to show that although life has many challenges, we all have the potential to find inspiration, overcome obstacles and make our own path to pursue our dreams. Conductor Scott Speck leads members of the CSO in a program that encourages parents and kids to explore and enjoy the colorful sounds of the city (May 6, 2023).

Produced in partnership with Chicago Children's Theatre, Once Upon A Symphony programs combine musical and storytelling magic. The story of Stone Soup is brought to life in a musical way with musicians of the orchestra adding their own ingredients to the soup kettle (December 3, January 7, 2023, and February 25, 2023). The delightful tale of The Elves and the Shoemaker will be performed on the series on numerous dates in April and May 2023.

CSO for Kids programming is supported by the Negaunee Music Institute at the CSO. To learn more about these and other programs of the Institute, visit cso.org/nmi.

Holiday Programming

Holiday programming at Symphony Center begins Thanksgiving Day weekend with a CSO at the Movies presentation of the beloved film The Princess Bride featuring a newly arranged score by Grammy Award winner Mark Knopfer, the former lead singer and guitarist of the British rock group Dire Straits (November 25-27).

Annual December concerts featuring the acclaimed all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer in performances that take place at Chicago's Fourth Presbyterian Church (December 6-7) anticipates one of the city's most festive holiday traditions as the Chicago Symphony Chorus joins members of the Chicago

Symphony Orchestra and conductor Alastair Willis for the family-friendly musical celebration of the season, Merry, Merry Chicago! (December 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 & 23).

Patron Information

Subscriptions to traditional curated series, as well as create-your-own series for the 2022/23 season of Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Center Presents concerts are now available, offering savings of up to 40 percent off standard ticket prices on a wide variety of concert packages, from two to 10 concerts each. Subscriber benefits include priority seating, flexible ticket exchange privileges, access to reduced parking rates and discounts at Symphony Store throughout the season.

Single ticket purchases are currently available only with the purchase of a subscription or create your own ticket package. Subscribers can order additional tickets and save up to 15 percent off standard ticket prices all season. Packages may be purchased or renewed online, by phone, by mail or in person at the box office. The CSO provides easy payment plan options for subscribers: purchases made by credit card are eligible for the payment plan and will be automatically charged in monthly installments. Single tickets for 2022/23 season performances go on sale to the public in August.

Patron Services representatives are available to assist with ticket purchases by web chat at cso.org, by calling 312-294-3000 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) or by emailing patronservices@cso.org.

Groups of 10 or more who are interested in subscribing to the 2022/23 Season should call Symphony Center's Group Sales department at 312-294-3040.

Symphony Center, home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, is located at 220 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association is committed to creating a comfortable, enjoyable and safe concert environment. Safety measures are reviewed regularly based on the needs and comfort of patrons, musicians and staff. Flexible ticket exchange and refund options are available if you are unable to attend a performance due to a health concern, or if there are any program changes. Visit cso.org/safeandsound for the most recent information.

To learn more about the musicians and music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performers, affiliate and visiting artists, visit cso.org/about/performers.