Genre-thon Comedy Festival To Host Final Performance Of IMPROVISED STAR TREK

Otherworld Theatre presents it's end of Summer comedy festival, Genre-thon on August 23rd-25th.

This geek and genre-centric comedy celebration features headliner Improvised Star Trek, who announced on Monday morning they would be retiring the classic show after 10 years of award winning live performances and podcasts. They will play their final live performance Saturday August 24th at 9:30pm at Otherworld in the Bradbury Theatre

Additionally, the lineup features headliner Improvised Jane Austen, the all female regency-style improv team that has been going strong since 2008. It also highlights Otherworld's in-house improv team, Out On A Whim (Improvised Dungeons and Dragons) who will be releasing a brand new character, Magnar Tinforge, at 7pm on Sunday during the festival. Additionally, Otherworld's in house parody team's latest production "A Taste of Man-Flesh: A Lord of the Rings Parody" will be playing Friday and Saturday nights. Action film inspired sketch team, The Stuntmen bring their prop heavy comedy to the fest, The Shrews Improvisation performs an all female Shakespearean play, and P.S. Burlesque brings some sexy nerdlesque to the scene. Things get even more niche with groups like Geekspeare bringing a Shakespearen parody of "The Room", and the farewell performances of Hero's Journey Improv and Lost in Space/Time Improv.

Managing Director and Festival Curator Katie Ruppert states; "It's been a remarkable privilege to bring these different groups together. This festival is in honor of what the comedy world calls "the geek slot". Usually there is only room for one nerdy piece in every show, or program schedule. Groups like Improvised Star Trek, Tinderella and Improvised Riverdale only perform live rarely these days, so this is a really special opportunity. Improvised Star Trek's retirement is a huge moment for the Chicago Comedy Community, and it's made this festival truly a once in a lifetime experience."

Passes for the entire festival start at $30 and are good starting Friday night, day passes for Saturday and Sunday start at $20. Some shows may have limited tickets available at the door for $10 a piece but the only way to secure your seat is to purchase a pass. More information as well as a full schedule of events are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You