GUENTHER STEINER: UNFILTERED LIVE Comes To Chicago For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buckle up and fasten your seatbelts as former Haas F1 team principal and star of Netflix's smash hit docuseries Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner, comes to Broadway In Chicago for one night only on November 15, 2025 at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a hugely entertaining all-areas-access conversation spanning a decade inside Formula 1.

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public March 28, 2025 at 10 AM and can be purchased at BroadwayInChicago.com. Ticket Prices range from $40 - $109 with VIP Packages also available. Groups of 10+ can be purchased by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Subscribers can add tickets to their package by logging onto their account. For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Following his sell-out 2024 tour and hot off the release of his latest book, Unfiltered, Formula 1's favourite underdog is back on the road for his biggest tour ever as he takes us into the pit lanes and onto the circuits of the world's greatest race tracks. Through this unique lens, he guides us on a thrilling rollercoaster ride through the heart of high-stakes motor racing, sharing an unobstructed view of the pressures and exhilaration of high-speed competition.

Full of twists and turns, from hiring and firing drivers, balancing books, pre-season preparations, the design, launch and testing of a car, culminating in the inside story of his severance from the team.

Comments