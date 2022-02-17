August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean comes to Springfield Theatre Centre beginning this week. Performances run February 18-20 & 25-27, 2022.

Set in 1904, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean begins on the eve of Aunt Ester's 285th birthday. When Citizen Barlow comes to her Pittsburgh's Hill District home seeking asylum, she sets him off on a spiritual journey to find a city in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Gem of the Ocean is the ninth work in Wilson's ten-play cycle, which has recorded the American Black experience and helped to define generations. The Broadway run starred Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Aunt Ester.

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 in our community, tickets will be sold as "socially distanced seating". Ticket buyers will be able to select seats that will be socially distanced from other parties. As always, facial coverings must be worn in all spaces at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Reggie Guyton

Cast:

Jacqualine Jarju - Aunt Ester

Kess Roberson - Caesar

Reggie Guyton - Citizen

Terry Schoppenhorst - Selig

Vincent (June) Chapelle - Eli

Mariah Brooks - Black Mary

Al Nimpson - Solly