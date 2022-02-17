Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GEM OF THE OCEAN Comes to Springfield Theatre Centre

Performances run February 18-20 & 25-27, 2022.

Feb. 17, 2022  
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean comes to Springfield Theatre Centre beginning this week. Performances run February 18-20 & 25-27, 2022.

Set in 1904, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean begins on the eve of Aunt Ester's 285th birthday. When Citizen Barlow comes to her Pittsburgh's Hill District home seeking asylum, she sets him off on a spiritual journey to find a city in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Gem of the Ocean is the ninth work in Wilson's ten-play cycle, which has recorded the American Black experience and helped to define generations. The Broadway run starred Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Aunt Ester.

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 in our community, tickets will be sold as "socially distanced seating". Ticket buyers will be able to select seats that will be socially distanced from other parties. As always, facial coverings must be worn in all spaces at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Reggie Guyton

Cast:

Jacqualine Jarju - Aunt Ester
Kess Roberson - Caesar
Reggie Guyton - Citizen
Terry Schoppenhorst - Selig
Vincent (June) Chapelle - Eli
Mariah Brooks - Black Mary
Al Nimpson - Solly


